CenterEdge Software Launches Play Platform

CenterEdge Software, set to be in booth #4454 at IAAPA this week, recently announced the official release of CenterEdge Play, a cashless system powered by Kiosoft and “designed to simplify payments and enhance guest experiences while increasing revenue opportunities across arcades, attractions and unattended environments.”

“Our clients have been asking us to deliver a cashless system for a while,” said CEO Marcus Mayer. “But we didn’t want to do that until we could deliver a comprehensive product that integrates seamlessly with Advantage to deliver the reliability you’ve come to expect from us. Today is that day, and we’re proud of the solution we’ve built with our partners at Kiosoft.”