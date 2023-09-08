CEMA Visits State Capitol, Announces Spotlight Show

The California Entertainment Machine Assn. went to Sacramento in July to meet with state legislators and has also recently noted that Feb. 2 will be the date of their 2024 Spotlight Show.

“We made important alliances on our legislative trip, which we will increase on subsequent visits,” said the association’s president Jim Wyatt. “Important and powerful legislators now know who we are and what we do. They understand our industry far better than they might have, had they not met with members of our board. While this was CEMA’s first trip to Sacramento, it will not be our last. It was a great success! We had commitments from several legislators to attend our upcoming show in 2024.”

CEMA met with Sharon Quirk-Silva, Eloise Gomez-Reyes, Joe Patterson, Avelino Valencia, Gail Pellerin, Mike Fong, Greg Wallis, Gregg Hart and Bill Essayli. Discussion topics included California fuel prices and taxes, the standing of skill games, state regulations, industry impacts during the Covid shutdown and more.

The 2024 Spotlight Show, meanwhile, will be held Feb. 2 at Captain’s Auction Warehouse in Anaheim. Learn more at www.thecema.org.