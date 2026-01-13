CEMA Spotlight Showcase Jan. 23 in Anaheim

The California Entertainment Machine Association will have their annual Spotlight Showcase on Friday, Jan. 23, at Captain’s Auction Warehouse at 4421 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim.

Education seminars and the CEMA meeting will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon, followed by the new game showcase from noon-4 p.m. with a complimentary lunch and refreshments included at that mid-day time. It’s a great day to meet one-on-one with factory representatives and see the latest offerings in a relaxed setting.

Captain’s Auction Warehouse will also begin their 3-day pinball and arcade game auction that day starting at 3 p.m. (with a 1 p.m. preview).