CEMA Spotlight Show This Week in Anaheim

The California Entertainment Machine Assn. is holding their 2023 Spotlight Show this Friday, Jan. 27, at Captain’s Arcade Showroom at 4421 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim.

An educational program will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by the association’s annual meeting from 11:30 a.m.-noon. The luncheon and spotlight show, which will feature all of the industry’s latest and greatest products, will run from noon-4 p.m.

Following the spotlight show will be a happy hour at nearby Stereo Brewing Company, located at 950 S. Via Rodeo in Placentia, Calif. Learn more at www.thecema.org. RePlay will have full coverage and photos following the event.