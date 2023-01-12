CEMA Spotlight Show Jan. 27 at Captain’s

The 2023 CEMA Spotlight Show will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at the Captain’s Arcade Showroom at 4421 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, Calif.

An educational program will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by the California association’s annual meeting from 11:30 a.m.-noon. The luncheon and spotlight show, which will feature all of the industry’s latest and greatest products, will run from noon-4 p.m.

Following the spotlight show will be a happy hour at nearby Stereo Brewing Company, located at 950 S. Via Rodeo in Placentia, Calif. Learn more at www.thecema.org.