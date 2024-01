The California Entertainment Machine Assn. will hold their annual Spotlight Show this Friday, Feb. 2, at Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim.

The event is the state’s premiere annual trade show and includes the CEMA Annual Meeting and various education sessions.

RePlay’s Key Snodgress will be at the event, so stay tuned for additional coverage. In the meantime, visit www.thecema.org to learn more.