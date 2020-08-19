CEMA Roundtable Session Via Zoom Next Week

All California-based amusement machine operators, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors are invited to join CEMA for a roundtable discussion on Zoom next Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. Click here to register.

During the meeting, virtual attendees will get a legislative update from CEMA lobbyist Jarhett Blonien and a review of what’s happening around the state from a panel of operators. Once you register, you’ll get an email with a link to dial in and instructions to participate.

Questions can be directed to Jim Wyatt at [email protected] or 213-268-4908.