CEMA Postpones Spotlight Show

The California Entertainment Machine Association’s board of directors recently postponed the 2022 CEMA Spotlight Show until April or May due to the recent uptick in Covid cases. The event was originally planned for this week.

“With new mandates being introduced every day due to Omicron, we believe moving the show to late spring will provide a safe and better experience for all exhibitors and attendees,” the association wrote.

The meeting will still be held at Captain’s Aracade Showroom in Anaheim. More information will be available at www.thecema.org.