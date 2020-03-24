Cedar Point Pushes Back Opening Day to Mid-May

The world-famous Midwestern amusement park Cedar Point recently announced its opening day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, according to MLive.

“Currently, our Castaway Bay Resort hotel is temporarily closed,” park officials said in a statement released March 20 on social media. “It is our hope to reopen that property mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. Likewise, we plan to open Cedar Point, all Cedar Point Resorts properties and the Cedar Point Marinas mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities.”

The Sandusky, Ohio, theme park is also adding extra days for 2020 season passholders to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed. Its “Just for Fun Weekend,” to celebrate the park’s 150th anniversary, was set to take place May 2-3.