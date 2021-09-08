Cedar Point Going Cashless

Following the lead of Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, Sandusky’s famed Cedar Point will go cashless in 2022, according to Blooloop.

“There are plenty of benefits, both for guests and our parks,” said Gary Rhodes, a Cedar Fair spokesperson. “Cashless transactions are faster, safer and more secure. Guests spend less time in the check-out waiting on change and more time hitting up their favorite rides or other attractions.”

Cedar Fair also announced plans to invest up to $200 million across all of its parks in the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 season, including a big investment in food and beverage.