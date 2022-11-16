Cedar Point Constructing New Coaster for 2023

Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park has started construction on a new roller coaster – Wild Mouse – set to debut in 2023 and feature spinning cars along its 1,312 feet of orange track.

According to WKYC, it will be Cedar Point’s 18th roller coaster when it opens with the park’s season on May 6 next year. Park spokesperson Tony Clark shared a few pics and noted: “The first pieces of Wild Mouse include the base support network and the final turn into the brake run.”

Park officials say the attraction is a nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster that provides a ride experience the original couldn’t – those 360-degree spinning cars.