Cedar Fun Center Opening Next Month

The former Fiddlers Fun Center in Cedar City, Utah, is now Cedar Fun Center and will open sometime in early April after new owners took over the shuttered space.

The trio – Jon Cole, Derrik Staheli and Brandon Eves – are renovating the venue to fit their specifications. “When we came into the building and started working, we thought, ‘This building has a cool history. A lot of people in the Cedar area know it really well,’” Cole explained. “And so we thought, ‘What better way to honor the building than to make it fresh and inviting by redoing it?’”

The plans now are for a “sprucing up” of the space. There will still be fun center staples like the arcade and laser tag. The owners are also leaving open the possibility of expansion, they told Cedar City News.

“We’re inviting the community to give us feedback on our website or on social media regarding what entertainment or attractions they want to have,” Cole added.