Cedar Fair Reports 90% Loss in 2020, But Optimistic

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, has reported an operating loss for 2020 of more than half a billion dollars. According to Cleveland.com, the amusement park company’s attendance dropped more than 90% last year (three of its 13 parks didn’t open at all). Net revenues were $182 million in 2020, down from $1.47 billion in 2019.

“We are optimistic that levels of attendance at our parks and resort properties will significantly improve in 2021, particularly as Covid-19 vaccines become broadly available over the next few months,” said Cedar Fair president and CEO Richard Zimmerman. “In anticipation of improving demand, we are poised to resume normal operations, particularly during our seasonally stronger back half of the year.”

Cedar Point announced last month that it would open on May 14 for its 150th anniversary season, which was delayed in 2020.