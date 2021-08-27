Cedar Fair Plans $28M Esports Arena in Ohio

Cedar Fair, owners of the theme park Cedar Point, are looking to develop a $28 million esports arena in Sandusky, Ohio, where Cedar Point is located.

According to Blooloop, the proposed 1,500-seat arena is designed for esports and also has 200 gaming stations for competitors and spectators. There would also be food and beverage options available and spaces for esports camp and event attendees.

“Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering an immersive entertainment experience that differentiates our parks and makes our park guests want to come back again and again,” said Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cedar Fair.

“Given the booming popularity of esports, we believe there is an opportunity to tap into the growing appetite for that form of entertainment and package it with all that Cedar Point has to offer.” The facility would be part of the next phase of development for the company’s $50 million Cedar Point Sports Center. Learn more at www.cedarfair.com.