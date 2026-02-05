CEC Entertainment Names Scott Drake President, CEO

David McKillips has stepped down as president and CEO of CEC Entertainment, which has appointed Scott Drake in his place, effective Feb. 13. CEC Entertainment is the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza.

Drake joined the company in 2024 as its chief financial officer, following senior leadership roles at Farmer Brothers Coffee Co., GameStop and 7-Eleven.

“We are pleased to announce Scott Drake’s appointment,” said CEC board chairman Joshua Acheatel. “Under Scott’s financial leadership, CEC strengthened its balance sheet, refinanced its capital structure and delivered growth through key strategic initiatives, and today, the company is in an enviable position among its competitors.