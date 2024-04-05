Catapult Adventure Park Opens in Florida Gulf

With more than 20 attractions, Catapult Adventure Park has opened its doors in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Tampa Bay Times. There are play spaces for ages three and up. Manager Rick Sandman calls the venue “kind of like a bounce house on steroids.”

Attractions include a giant slide, an obstacle ropes course with a zipline, a mega ball pit, a climbing wall and the Tornado Twirl, which has a rotating arm that kids have to dodge or jump over to avoid getting knocked over.

Catapult Adventure Park already had a location in nearby Tarpon Springs and the chain plans to open more in the near future. Learn more at www.catapultadventurepark.com.