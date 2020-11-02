Cast Your Vote at Pinballz

Have FEC fun and vote, too! For the first time in the FEC’s history, Pinballz’s Lake Creek location will be an official, in-person polling place on Nov. 3 (you have to be a resident of Texas’ Williamson County). They said, “With more than 100,000 sq. ft. of space, we will be a great place for socially distant voting, and, of course, probably provide the most fun anyone will ever have on election day.”

Pinballz will open early on election day – at 7 a.m – and will also have breakfast and coffee available from their scratch kitchen, Mikki’s Tavern. The rest of the location will be open for their normal activities while the county conducts voting in the facility’s large conference/event room located toward the. It’s fully enclosed and secure, says Pinballz about the almost-1,300-sq.-ft. space.

Learn more by visiting: www.pinballzarcade.com/event/election-day-voting-pinballz-lake-creek/