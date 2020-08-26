Trending
Casinos but No Arcades? Colorado Petition Online

Colorado is one of the few states that have allowed casinos to reopen, but not arcades, and operators and players certainly aren’t happy about it, which is why there’s currently a petition circulating to get the games turned back on.

While casinos in the state were reopened in mid-June, arcades remain off limits – as are video games and other coin-op equipment in bars and other locations. Clint Nieman started the petition directed at Gov. Jared Polis to “Save Colorado’s Arcades!”

Nieman’s plea says, “Arcades have been heavily impacted by Covid-19 and many will be forced to close permanently if they aren’t allowed to open and let customers play their games again.”

One supporter noted in a comment: “Massive casinos with hundreds of games and lousy sanitation have been open for months, but smaller locally-owned arcade bars with a handful of cabinets and plenty of sanitation equipment ready to go have been closed for nearly seven months? Allow these places to reopen before they vanish from Colorado.”

