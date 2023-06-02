Carson Lanes Sells, Rebranded by New Owners

Danny and Jennifer Dunbar, who have been bowling at Carson Lanes in Carson City, Nev., “since they learned to walk,” will now operate the center and renamed it Homegrown Bowl, Bar & Billiards. Kipp Gstettenbauer of Mountain Pacific Development Group is head of the purchasing company that made the deal happen.

According to the Nevada Appeal, the alley sold for $5 million after the previous owners made the decision to sell the property and pass it along to new operators in 2021 when family patriarch Eugene Burger passed away.

“We could not be more excited for this opportunity,” said Jennifer Dunbar. “Our background – our passion – is bowling, and our focus will be the bowlers.”