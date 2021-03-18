Carousel Arcade Bar Opens in Arizona

Located in the Phoenix area’s Westgate Entertainment District, Carousel Arcade Bar made its debut this week on March 17. The Glendale venue features not only the arcade and bar, but fair food like cotton candy, funnel cakes and more.

According to ABC15, it’s the latest venture from John Tsailakis and Salt Entertainment Group, the hospitality group behind the local brands SALT, Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose.

“With having so many concepts inside Westgate, so many different things going on there, we wanted to pick something that was unique – not just another typical bar and grill,” Tsailakis said. “We thought the adult arcade bar. It’s not something we’ve tried before, but we figured it would be a hit.”

The 5,800-sq.-ft. bar – with its showpiece center bar designed like a miniature carousel – also has a 1,200-sq.-ft. patio. There are 20 arcade games inside, including racers, basketball shooters and Skee-Ball. Visit www.instagram.com/carouselarcadebar to give them a follow.