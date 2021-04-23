Captured LV Escape Room Opens Second Location

A popular escape room in Bethlehem, Pa., that opened five years ago has opened a second location in South Whitehall Township.

Captured LV Escape Room will have three new themed rooms, including “The Soul Collector,” “Murder of 89” and “The Island.” According to The Morning Call, a fourth is coming this summer. The original location has four themed rooms as well: “The Haunted Theatre,” “The Alchemy Lab,” “Pirate’s Chamber” and “Mayan Temple.”

“More than ever, our community needs an escape and to have some fun in a safe, private environment,” said co-owner Lori Warsing. “We look forward to our corporate clients and those in search of team building returning.” Learn more at www.capturedlv.com.