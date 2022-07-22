‘Capto-vate’ Players with Capto Crane, Sega Says

Sega is reporting that the crane they call an “absolute stunner,” Capto Crane, is now on the market. Launched a while back, Capto Crane’s production was interrupted due to supply chain disruptions but is now shipping.

Sega says operators report that Capto Crane is reliable and easy to operate with adjustable controls to give them flexibility with prizes. Another plus is its small footprint which provides “versatility to bank multiple units to create an elegant prize feature zone.”

For more information, contact your Sega distributor or the factory (+44-0-208 391 8090 or 847-364-9787; email [email protected]).