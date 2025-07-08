Captain’s Summertime Arcade Auction is Here

This weekend, July 11-13, Captain’s Auction Warehouse in Anaheim, California, will hold a live and live online auction featuring all kinds of arcade games and pinball machines.

Friday’s lineup will focus on redemption games and cranes (preview at 1 p.m.; start at 3 p.m.); Saturday’s will have both modern and classic arcade games and pinballs (preview at 9 a.m.; start at 11 a.m.); and Sunday’s will focus on redemption games and bar room pieces (preview at 10 a.m.; start at 11 a.m.).

Captain’s Auction Warehouse is located at 4411 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim and can be reached online at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com or by phone at 714-701-9486.