Captain’s Next Arcade Auction Nov. 5-6

It’s a “November to Remember,” says Captain’s Auction Warehouse. The Southern California auction house will have in-person and live online bidding Nov. 5-6 on a whole bunch of arcade games, pinball machines and more.

Much of what’s for grabs comes from the collection of John Weeks, who had to close his Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif. earlier this year.

Much of what's for grabs comes from not only video games and pins, but redemption and vending machines, too.