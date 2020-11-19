Captain’s Holding Tilt Arcade Auction for Closed Business

Captain’s Auction Warehouse is hosting an online-only arcade game auction for Tilt Arcade, which was recently forced to close its location at the West Covina Mall in Southern California due to Covid-19.

The auction is live now at www.bid.captainsauctionwarehouse.com. Items begin to close at noon on Dec. 8. Captain’s says they’re trying to help fellow amusement arcade operators by auctioning off games.

There are cranes available, video games, basketball games, air hockey tables and everything else you’d expect at an arcade.