Captain’s Auctioning Off Vintage Games, More

Anaheim’s Captain’s Auction Warehouse will hold live online-only auctions this week – Aug. 21 starting at 3 p.m. Pacific time for prize and ticket redemption units and Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. for arcade games and pinball machines. Click here to see the full list of what’s up for bid.

Among the items, a rare 1948 Hit Parade wood rail pinball machine, 1963’s Square Head and other class and modern pinball machines; video games like Asteroids, Centipede, World’s Largest Pac-Man, Fast & Furious and Mario Kart; and air hockey games, pool tables and even jukeboxes.

Visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com for more details. The auction will be streamed live. Click here to get the Twitch TV stream.