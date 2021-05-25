Captain’s Auction Warehouse Set for June 18-19 Event

The “Set Sail for Summer” auction from Captain’s Auction Warehouse gives buyers a wide selection of arcade games, pinballs, vending machines, redemption units and more to bid on this June 18-19.

Featuring real-time live online bidding, the auction’s Day #1 on June 18 at 3 p.m. Pacific time will have more than 100 vending machines and prize and ticket redemption machines available. Day #2 on June 19 at 11 a.m. will have more than 300 arcade games and pinball machine. Registration for the auction is free.

