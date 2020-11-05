Captain’s Auction Warehouse Selling Games Nov. 13-14

Click here to register and bid live at the upcoming Captain’s Auction Warehouse event, held virtually from Nov. 13-14.

The first day will feature prize and ticket redemption machines, bulk vendors and similar items. Bidding starts at 3 p.m. Pacific time. The second and final day will feature a slew of arcade games and pinball machines. Some classics include Centipede, Dig Dug, Defender and Ms. Pac-Man, among many others. That day’s event starts at 11 a.m.

Though no in-person bidding is going on, winners must pick up the item or arrange for transport from Captain’s, located at 4421 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807.

Visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com for more information and a full list of available auction items.