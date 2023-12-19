Captain’s Auction Warehouse Presents Christmas Bidding

The Anaheim-based Captain’s Auction Warehouse will hold a live and live online 1-day arcade and pinball machine auction this week on Saturday, Dec. 23.

There will be some 230 lots to bid on. Among them are classic games like Burgertime, Dig Dug, Galaga, Super Pac-Man, Street Fighter II and many more.

As far as pinball goes, there’s the likes of Queen, Tales of the Arabian Nights, Alien, Game of Thrones, Attack from Mars, Elvis Presley and many, many more. See the full list of all games up for bid and register at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.