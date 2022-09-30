Captain’s Auction Warehouse One-Day Pinball Sale Oct. 15

The Anaheim auctioneers at Captain’s Auction Warehouse recently announced what they say is the largest private collection sale of pinball machines since Banning’s Museum of Pinball closure. It’s a one-day only event on Oct. 15 starting at 11 a.m. with a free preview at 9 a.m. Pinball professor Dave Miner will be on hand to give details on the 300 machines up for grabs.

There will be live in-person bidding as well as real-time online bidding. Click here to register and view the catalog.

The live auction location is at 4421 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807. For more information, call 714-701-9486 or visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com. Said Captain Chris Campbell, “I’m super excited to sell the second-largest collection of pinball machines since the Museum of Pinball auction.”