Captain’s Auction Warehouse March Madness Event Friday

Starting this Friday, March 12, Captain’s Auction Warehouse will start its March Madness Auction. Like recent Captain’s auctions, it will feature real-time live online bidding.

The March 12 auction begins at 3 p.m. Pacific time and features more than 100 vending machines and prize and/or ticket redemption machines. There will also be an auction on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. Pacific time that features more than 300 arcade video games and pinball machines, as well as redemption games.

Visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com to register and view the catalog.