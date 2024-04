Anaheim’s Captain’s Auction Warehouse will once again host a live and online arcade game and pinball machine auction.

The event will be held April 19 with the preview starting at 1 p.m. and the auction beginning at 3 p.m. and will continue the following day, April 20, with a preview starting at 9 a.m. and the auction kicking off at 11 a.m.

Captain’s Auction Warehouse is located at 4421 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim and can be reached at 714-701-9486 or www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.