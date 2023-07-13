Trending
Captain’s Auction Warehouse Hosting Two Events This Month

A big pinball and arcade auction will be held at Southern California’s Captain’s Auction Warehouse Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, featuring more than 500 lots. It gets underway on Friday at 3 p.m. and on Saturday at 11 a.m. (both times Pacific).

Click here to register for the live and live online event.

The auction house also recently announced a pop-up auction set for July 19 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. It will be held live online only and contain more than 50 lots of arcade games, pinball machines, game marquees, artwork, parts and more.

Learn more at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.

