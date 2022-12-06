Captain’s Auction Warehouse Holding Ho-Ho-Holiday Sale

Captain’s Auction Warehouse will hold their “Merry Auction!” event this weekend, Dec. 9-10, both live on site in Anaheim, Calif., and live online.

The auction will feature more than 500 coin-op products – from arcades, pinballs and bulk vending to kiddie rides, pool tables and anything in between.

The Friday (Dec. 9) auction starts at 3 p.m. with a preview starting at 1 p.m.; Saturday’s auction has an 11 a.m. start time and 9 a.m. preview. Learn more and register to bid at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.