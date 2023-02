Captain’s Auction Warehouse will be holding a real-time live online auction today, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. Presented by Lost Levels, the sale will feature console gaming products.

Among the items up for bid: an Atari 2600 Darth Vader console with an eight-game bundle; a signed copy of Mortal Kombat II for the Sega Saturn; and an Xbox One – Day One Edition console.

Learn more and register to bid by clicking here or visiting www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.