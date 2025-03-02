Captain’s Auction March 7-8 in Anaheim

Captain’s Auction Warehouse will have an auction live and online this week, March 7-8, with modern and vintage pinballs and arcade machines available.

The auction will run live at their facility in Anaheim, Calif., starting Friday, March 7, at 3 p.m. (preview is at 1 p.m.) and also on Saturday, March 8, at 11 a.m. (preview is at 9 a.m.).

Click here to register for the auction and view the catalog of available machines. Among them are John Wick pinballs, ticket redemption units and racing games like Cruisin’ Blast.

