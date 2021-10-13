Captain Dave’s FEC Raises $5K for Special Olympics

For the second year in a row, Captain Dave’s FEC of Midland, Mich., recently organized a golf outing fundraiser for the Midland County Area 30 Special Olympics, raising $5,000 for the athletes.

According to the Midland Daily News, there are about 160 active Special Olympic athletes in the county. “Our customers are like family,” said Captain Dave’s general manager Sara TerBurgh. “They signed up for the golf outing and they got their friends to sign up.”

The family entertainment center, which includes Roll Arena and the Wheel House Grill, stepped up these past couple of years since the Area 30 Special Olympics were unable to host their own fundraising events due to Covid. Captain Dave’s plans to continue fundraising for them in the future.