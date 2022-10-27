Can’t Beet This New Vegan Arcade!

Opening any day now in Schenectady, N.Y., is Unbeetable, an arcade bar and restaurant featuring vegan fare.

According to the Times Union, there will be Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat and other retro games, along with air hockey, cornhole and board games. There’s also a crane holding gift certificates to other local businesses as the prizes.

Owner Chelsea Heilmann is also the proprietor behind nearby Take Two Café, a plant-based breakfast and lunch spot she opened in May 2021. Click here to see more about them on Facebook.