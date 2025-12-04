CandyMachines.com Promotes, Hires Staff

CandyMachines.com, the vending and amusement provider, recently promoted Chris Birch as director of operations and Katy Saunders as chief of staff of the human resources department.

“These promotions reflect our belief in developing and empowering our internal talent,” said CEO Andy Denton. “Both individuals have made tremendous contributions, and we’re excited to see them step into these new leadership roles.”

New hires include Marlee Luttrell as the director of eCommerce and Tyler Gettinger as machine support specialist.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these talented professionals,” Denton added. “Their expertise and passion will help propel our company forward as we continue to grow.”