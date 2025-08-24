CandyMachines.com Partners with Cantaloupe

Vending and amusement machine provider CandyMachines.com recently announced it was teaming up with Cantaloupe, welcoming the company’s cashless payment and management solutions into the mix.

CandyMachines.com has offered cashless payment options since 2020. With the new partnership, the company says it’s “furthering its commitment to building the most modern, player-friendly machines in the industry.”

“Only CandyMachines.com machines are engineered to fully support the fullness of the pulse technology for cashless payment systems,” said CEO Andy Denton. “Customers can simply plug your pulse-enabled card reader into our proprietary harness and quick connect, and gain access to rich data, alerts and analytics of each prize machine.

“We are the only manufacturer to fully engineer our machines to utilize every aspect of pulse reader technology. Building upon our successful partnership with Nayax, we are proud to extend our framework and now offer support for both Nayax and Cantaloupe customers.”