CandyMachines.com Brings Larry Foster Aboard

Larry Foster was recently appointed the director of sales and channel development for CandyMachines.com. He joins the company following a successful tenure with Vendtech/Naturals2Go, where he “developed deep expertise in in-location sourcing, route development and building strategic partnerships.”

“This is a meaningful step forward for CandyMachines,” said company CEO Andy Denton. “Larry has lived on both sides of this business – working inside locations, building routes from the ground up and partnering at the corporate level. That perspective is incredibly valuable as we scale. We’re building real systems here, and Larry’s experience and mindset aligns perfectly with where CandyMachines is going.”

The company says this hire comes at a pivotal moment as they continue to expand their national footprint and invest in long-term sales infrastructure.