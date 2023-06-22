CandyMachines.com Announces New Sticker, Capsule Vender

Available for shipping this August, CandyMachines.com has unveiled their latest innovation – the Electronic Sticker/Tattoo and Capsule Vending Machine. The product, which is integrated with Nayax, “is set to revolutionize the vending industry and redefine the customer experience,” the company touts.

The first-of-its-kind vending machine combines stickers, tattoos and toy capsules into a single machine, complete with a Nayax credit card reader to allow for cashless transactions, inventory tracking and auditing and more.

“This is a game-changer for the vending industry,” said COO Kevin Johnson. “With our new Electronic Sticker/Tattoo and Capsule Vending Machine, we are providing operators with a unique product that caters to a wide range of customer preferences, while also delivering a user-friendly and intuitive experience.”