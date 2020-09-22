Canadian Teen Balances School, Owning & Operating VR Arcade

Tyler Smith, a 17-year-old student in Victoria, B.C., got a job at Victoria Virtual Reality after spending much of his time there and helping the owner. As of December 2019 – Tyler is the owner.

According to CTV News, the previous owner offered Tyler the arcade – working out a deal where he’d by the gear and name of the business. With Covid in the mix, it certainly hasn’t been easy. “It’s like, we’re barely paying rent. It’s alive but wow,” he said. “I’m definitely not getting rich, but I’m going to try to keep it going for as long as I can.”

To accommodate for his school hours, the VR arcade is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-9:30 p.m.; Fridays from 3:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; and Sundays 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Learn more about the business at www.vicvr.ca.