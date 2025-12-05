Canadian Pinball Players Raise Money for United Way

About 60 pinball players recently gathered at Hidden Spot Calgary for a charity event hosted by Nitro Pinball Alberta and Krywolt Insurance Brokers, CTV News reported. Funds were raised for United Way of Calgary.

Sponsor and participant Darren Krywolt said players competed on 20 machines dating from the 1960s all the way up to today. “I can’t think of a more fun way to raise money and support the community,” he said.

The tournament sold out within seven days of announcing it, Krywolt added, and he hopes to grow the event in 2026.