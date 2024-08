Dylan Papazian-Clare, who has been running a pinball league out of his basement for the past four years, is primed to open Flippins Bar/Arcade – featuring more than 50 years of pinball history – at the end of the month in Fredericton, according to CBC.

The collector turned pinball tourney leader has more than 40 games that’ll be relocated from his private home into Flippins.

The games range from built in 1973 to 2018.