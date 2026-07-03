Canadian Bowling Alley Marks 75th Anniversary

The Youbou Community Bowling Alley, located in the British Columbia, Canada, city of the same name, recently celebrated 75 years.

Victoria News reports that the Cowichan Valley Regional District, which operates the center, and Cowichan Lake Recreation are inviting the community in for free bowling on July 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

A ceremony will be held in Youbou Hall at 4:30 p.m. and there will also be a display of historic memorabilia highlighting decades of community history.

Click here to learn more about the facility.