Canadian Arcade Bar, Dance Club Now Open

A dance club-arcade bar called The Club House has opened in Red Deer, Alberta. According to the Red Deer Advocate, the arcade features more than 50 games that range from Skee-Ball and pinball to boxers, basketballs and racers.

Located at the former Red Deer Buffet, the venue also has a large dance floor and DJ booth and welcomes Friday and Saturday night parties.

On the bar side of things, The Club House has a 178” TV in addition to 15 or so 70” TVs for sports viewing. Owners Ryan Reeves and Derek Winterhault are also the owners of the plaza’s Aurora Golf Simulator. Learn more by following their Instagram page.