Camp Bar Tosa Adds Game Room

Camp Bar Tosa in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, recently added a family-friendly game room to their cabin-themed tavern, reported On Milwaukee.
Construction on the new space began in January, when the owners opened up a wall between their existing space and the adjoining space, which was formerly an event space called Birch.
The game room has two pool tables, shuffleboard, two dart boards, Skee-Ball and a variety of arcade games like Big Buck Hunter, as well as pinball.
Learn more at: www.campbarmke.com/tosa.