Colorado Ops Host Successful Meeting

The members of CAMO (the Colorado Amusement Machine Operators Assn.) gathered at The Summit entertainment center in Thornton (North Denver) for their annual meeting on July 13. Highlights of the day’s events included a legislative update from lobbyist Stephanie Hicks, a Zoom meeting with a state legislator and a raffle to benefit the organization.

CAMO President Bob Burnham reported that the organization, which was founded in mid-2020, continues to grow despite some consolidation. With close to 30 members today, they encouraged non-members to attend this year’s meeting to get acquainted and learn more about membership.

Burnham, who will remain president for another two years, reported that business is good for members; the post-Covid spike in earnings has subsided, but “we’re now in a normal growth period.” He also said inflationary concerns have them looking to cut and save where they can, but the biggest issue facing membership is finding workers. “Everyone is having a terrible time finding help right now,” he said.

RePlay will have a full report in the September issue. To get information on CAMO and how to join, call Burnham at 970-308-0610.