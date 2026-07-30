Calling VR Early Birds, Too! Register for LEXRA Summit

The LEXRA Summit, the first such event from the new non-profit trade association for location-based XR entertainment, is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at Gilley’s Dallas and early-bird registration ends today, July 31, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

Member attendee rates are $199 and it’s $398 for non-members.

Organizer Bob Cooney describes the event on the LEXRA website as “two days for the people running VR arcades, FECs, cinemas, touring attractions, museums and other immersive venues.”