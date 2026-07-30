Calling VR Early Birds, Too! Register for LEXRA Summit

The LEXRA Summit, the first such event from the new non-profit trade association for location-based XR entertainment, is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at Gilley’s Dallas and early-bird registration ends today, July 31, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Member attendee rates are $199 and it’s $398 for non-members.
Organizer Bob Cooney describes the event on the LEXRA website as “two days for the people running VR arcades, FECs, cinemas, touring attractions, museums and other immersive venues.”
Click here to register or visit summit.lexra.org for more details.